Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) vs. Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Head-To-Head Review

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -3.39% -1.83% -1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $268.02 million 1.58 $11.61 million ($0.12) -40.00

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 12 0 3.00 Village Farms International 0 1 4 1 3.00

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $49.77, indicating a potential upside of 192.93%. Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $17.72, indicating a potential upside of 269.10%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Green Thumb Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Village Farms International (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

