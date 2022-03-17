Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 818,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 218,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,472. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

