Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,423,975 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.73.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
