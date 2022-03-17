Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,423,975 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

