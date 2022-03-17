Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 903,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.92.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.