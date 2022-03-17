Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

