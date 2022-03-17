Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 444025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
