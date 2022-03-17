G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the quarter. G&P Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G&P Acquisition were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAPA. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,349 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

G&P Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.