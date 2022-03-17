G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAPA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 574,349 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 113,349 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G&P Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 4,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. G&P Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

