GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 5.5% Higher

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 203,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,105,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.09.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$36,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

