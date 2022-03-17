Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP remained flat at $$23.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

