Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 483,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

GLOB opened at $263.34 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $192.59 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

