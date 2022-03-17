Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HERO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

