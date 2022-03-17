Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HERO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $33.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
