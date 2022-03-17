Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

