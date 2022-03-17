Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.22.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company.

GIL traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.55. 497,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$36.95 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

