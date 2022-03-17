Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.
HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
