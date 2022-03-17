Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 285.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $379.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

