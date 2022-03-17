Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 6,433 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 590.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.