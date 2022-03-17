Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $252,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

