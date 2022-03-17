Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $229.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average of $243.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

