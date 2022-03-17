Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $700.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.01 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.