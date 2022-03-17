Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 225,575.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15.

