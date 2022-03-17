Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 29,190 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 106,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 682.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

