Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3,927.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

BBJP stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

