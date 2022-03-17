Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $492.96 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.60 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.