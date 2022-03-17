Gerry M. Murphy Buys 5,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($104,876.46).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($21.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,836.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,847.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.