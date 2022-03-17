GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GOVX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.92. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 119.05% and a negative net margin of 4,823.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

