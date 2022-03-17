Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.62) to GBX 640 ($8.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GEN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 521 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 621.06. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

