Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80.
About Genting Singapore (Get Rating)
