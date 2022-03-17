Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

About Genting Singapore (Get Rating)

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality; and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on e integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.