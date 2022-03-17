Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE G opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Genpact has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

