General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of GD stock traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.69. 2,457,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,184. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

