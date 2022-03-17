Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GENL opened at GBX 152 ($1.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.77. The company has a market capitalization of £423.02 million and a P/E ratio of -14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

