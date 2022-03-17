GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.03). GDS posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GDS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GDS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 36.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,980,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GDS by 200.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

