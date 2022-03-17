Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

