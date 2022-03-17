Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 0.4%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $11.31. 221,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 285,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

