FY2022 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

