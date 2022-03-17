FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

