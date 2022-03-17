FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandvik AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

