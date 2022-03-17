Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Hits $121,279.51

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $121,279.51 and approximately $2,626.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.49 or 0.06861212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,822.72 or 0.99944292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.