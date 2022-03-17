FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,053. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 290,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

