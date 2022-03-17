FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

