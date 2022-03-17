FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $85,395.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.
FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.