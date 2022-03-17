FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $85,395.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

