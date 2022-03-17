Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

