Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $8,200,004.19 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.