Francois Morin Sells 12,351 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

