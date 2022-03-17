Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $10.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.70. 548,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

