Fragasso Group Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

NYSE:AMT traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.14. 1,876,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.32. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.09 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

