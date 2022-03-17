Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 10,295 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

