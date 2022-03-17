Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $9,835,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 10.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

