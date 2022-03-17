Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 757 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,623. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

