Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.