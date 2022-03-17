Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.
Forward Air stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.